This Union Pacific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Jefferies analyst Samad Samana downgraded Open Text Corporation OTEX from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $35 to $33. Open Text shares closed at $30.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $67 to $33. Cogent shares closed at $32.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter downgraded Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $111 to $63. Lantheus shares closed at $56.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz downgraded Getty Images Holdings, Inc. ( GETY from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $3.5. Getty Images shares closed at $1.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Kristina Ruggeri downgraded Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Buy to Hold. Union Pacific shares closed at $219.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
