On Monday, AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) acquired Sommaplast, a specialized provider of oral dosing pharma packaging solutions, such as closures, droppers, dispensers, and dosing cups, based in Brazil.

“Aptar has manufactured in Brazil for 25 years and this acquisition is expected to further reinforce our footprint in the region. It also helps position us to capitalize on Brazil’s fast-growing oral dosing, over-the-counter and nutraceutical markets…,” explained Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma.

Sommaplast was founded over 20 years ago and operates from a facility in São Paulo, Brazil, with a team of over 400 employees.

Aptar currently has manufacturing facilities in Cajamar, Jundiaí, Maringá, and Camaçari, Brazil, and this transaction expands the company’s presence in Latin America and brings together shared manufacturing strengths.

Analyst Commentary

William Blair notes the purchase price of approximately $30 million-$35 million. Analyst Matt Larew on Tuesday wrote, “While a small deal (initial revenue and profitability contribution is expected to be de minimis), Sommaplast appears to be a solid fit within Aptar’s Pharma business as we see synergy capture potential and we like seeing the company lean further into its Pharma expansion strategy with small, bolt-on acquisitions such as this one.”

Aptar trades at 20.7 times William Blair’s 2026 adjusted EPS estimate compared to its average of 26.4 times since the acquisition of Stelmi in 2012.

This is a discount to pure-play pharma packaging peers at about 27 times and a premium to consumer packaging peers at about 14 times, the analyst notes.

Over the longer term, beyond 2026, analyst Larew thinks total return can move back to be at least in the low double digits, though given the loss of high-margin Narcan sales in 2026, in addition to hard-to-predict Beauty and Closures performance, William Blair notes that earnings growth will be relatively muted over the coming quarters, and rates Market Perform.

ATR Price Action: AptarGroup shares were down 1.43% at $121.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

