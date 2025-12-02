IREN Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Driving The Sell-Off?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a series of offerings.

What To Know: After the market close on Monday, IREN said it plans to commence a registered direct offering to a limited number of buyers. The offering of common stock is being put in place to allow the company to fund the repurchase of 2029 convertible senior notes and 2030 convertible senior notes.

Concurrently with the pricing of the offering, IREN expects to enter into separate, privately negotiated transactions with some holders of convertible senior notes to repurchase a portion of its existing convertible notes. The principal amount of debt outstanding under the existing convertible notes will be reduced accordingly and will no longer be convertible into IREN common stock.

IREN said it will also separately offer $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2033 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company will grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of each of the convertible senior notes due 2032 and 2033.

IREN plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to complete the aforementioned transactions, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

IREN had approximately $1.8 billion in total cash and cash equivalents as of Oct. 30.

IREN Analysis: IREN’s 52-week range, spanning from $5.12 to $76.87, highlights the stock’s potential for significant price swings. The current trading price is closer to the lower end of this range, raising concerns about the sustainability of the recent highs and the potential for further downside.

Support levels appear to be forming around the $40 mark, which could provide a buffer against further declines. If the stock breaks below this level, it may trigger additional selling pressure and push it toward the next support level near $35. On the resistance side, the recent high of $48.49 will be a critical level to watch; a sustained move above this price could signal a reversal in the current downtrend.

IREN Price Action: IREN shares were down 5.22% at $45.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

