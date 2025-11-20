Nvidia Quells 'AI Bubble' Fears With 'Drop The Mic Quarter/Guidance'

Analysts raise estimates and price targets on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) after third-quarter revenue and earnings per share beat estimates and guidance came in ahead of expectations.

The NVDA Analysts

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $275.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $250.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $250 to $275.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $210 to $230.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $215 to $250.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $240 to $245.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $240.

A Closer Look

Bank of America: Arya praised the semiconductor giant’s "solid growth.” He also raised estimates for the company based on Blackwell’s strong ramp, and visibility to $500 billion in sales.

"Top sector pick as AI demand continues to strengthen," Arya said.

Nvidia's stock valuation remains "compelling" with the potential of earnings per share growth rates of greater than 40% going forward.

DA Davidson: Strong demand for Blackwell Ultra was a key highlight from the earnings report for Luria.

Blackwell Ultra now accounts for around 66% of Blackwell revenue.

Luria expects Blackwell Ultra to become “an even greater percentage of aggregate Blackwell generation sales in the coming quarter.”

KeyBanc: Vinh increased the price target on Nvidia and highlighted the strong quarter and record data center revenue.

"We're encouraged by these strong results and raise ests to reflect the $500B pipeline," Vinh said.

The analyst highlighted Nvidia's data center seeing surging demand for the AI sector.

"NVIDIA's central role in the AI revolution, positioning it as the foundational supplier for next-gen digital infrastructure."

Wedbush: Quarterly results and guidance, plus a target of $500 billion in Blackwell/Rubin revenue by 2026, suggests potential upside.

"Nvidia indicated certain new deals weren't anticipated in their projection for $500 billion in Blackwell/Rubin sales by end of CY'26," Bryson said in an investor note.

Bryson highlighted improvements in Nvidia's supply chain made in the quarter.

Another Wedbush note, led by analyst Dan Ives, highlighted how the Nvidia earnings report fits into the AI Revolution timeline.

"This week was one of them and last night the Godfather of AI Jensen and Nvidia answered the ‘AI Bubble' question loud and clear with a drop the mic quarter/guidance," Ives said.

Ives said Huang and Nvidia provided the key numbers, guidance and strategy that "tech bulls needed to hear."

"The pure Nvidia numbers/guidance and strategic vision shows the AI Revolution is NOT a Bubble,” Ives wrote. Instead, he adds, it’s year three of a 10-year build out of this fourth Industrial Revolution.

Bears who worry about valuation will miss out on the tech bull market by "hibernating in their caves,” Ives said. "We believe this is still the Top of the 3rd inning in the AI Field of Dreams game being played."

JPMorgan: Supply chain improvements and backlog growth were highlights for Sur in the third quarter.

"Amid a swell of concern heading into this print, Nvidia delivered not just solid results and guidance, but a beat-and-raise that was even stronger than most had expected," Sur said.

The analyst said Nvidia has multiple ways to drive return on investment, including the $3 trillion to $4 trillion in annual spending on AI infrastructure by 2030.

"Nvidia is positioned to capture a significant majority of the incremental spend."

Rosenblatt: Nvidia showed AI growth was "alive and well" in the third quarter, Cassidy said in a new investor note.

The analyst said Nvidia's report and commentary should help minimize concerns of the AI market being in a bubble.

"The results show no slowdown in AI compute demand," Cassidy said.

Benchmark: Pressure on AI-related companies and AI spending may be lowered after Nvidia's report, Acree said in a new investor note.

"Jensen, went out of his way to specifically address the market's concerns of an AI bubble, with an in-depth discussion of the long-term extendibility of Nvidia's unique position," Acree said.

Macro trends in the AI sector reaffirm estimates of $3 trillion to $4 trillion spending on AI infrastructure in the future, the analyst added.

"We believe NVDA deserves to trade with a forward multiple at some level relative to its earnings growth rate."

Needham: With attention and emphasis put on Blackwell and its unprecedented demand, Bolton said the company could have upside in a new investor note.

The analyst said highlights of a backlog of $500 billion in backlog demand may not include new contracts signed and the potential for sales in China.

The analyst said the keys to a Buy rating on Nvidia stock are the attractive valuation, a favorable risk/reward profile, a superior balance sheet, the crucial need for AI capabilities and data center build-outs.

NVDA Price Action

At last check, Nvidia stock is down 1.1% to $184.48 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $212.19. Nvidia shares are up 33.3% year-to-date in 2025.

