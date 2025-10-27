CRH, Amazon, Alphabet And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal said CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is a “terrific stock” and still pretty much undiscovered.

Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Adam Seiden, on Oct. 20, maintained CRH with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $110 to $131.

CRH shares gained 2% to close at $120.17 on Friday, Oct. 24.

NewEdge Wealth CEO Rob Sechan named Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ahead of quarterly earnings this week.

Alphabet will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, up from $2.12 per share in the year-ago period. Alphabet is projected to post quarterly revenue of $100.11 billion, up from $88.27 billion a year earlier.

Kevin Simpson, founder and CEO of Capital Wealth Planning, picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) heading into the earnings.

Amazon will release its third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 30, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $177.74 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) as his final trade.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares rose 2.7% to close at $259.92 on Friday.

Amazon shares rose 1.4% to close at $224.21 during the session.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF rose 0.4% during the session.

