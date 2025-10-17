General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is revving up attention as momentum builds across EVs and its stalwart trucks.

The Detroit icon is pressing the accelerator, from factory expansions to pricing power on the showroom floor.

General Motors will report third-quarter results on Oct. 21 before the market opens.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated the stock’s Outperform rating and price forecast of $65.

Ives expects a solid quarter, calling for about $45 billion in revenue and noting that recent delivery trends make that target realistic.

Momentum Builds Broadly

He points to double-digit year-to-date delivery gains across both EV and internal-combustion models, with broad-based brand strength and firm pricing supporting the top line.

He adds that EV deliveries rose 8% year over year to 66,501, as many buyers moved to secure the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Ives says that pull-forward demand—driven by concerns over potential credit restrictions—should continue to bolster results.

Tariff Headwinds Persist

Tariffs continue to pressure General Motors’ sourcing and earnings, though the company is managing the challenge.

The analyst estimated tariff costs of $4 billion to $5 billion this year, weighing on EBIT and free cash flow. Last quarter, tariffs delivered a $1.1 billion net hit, with limited mitigation so far.

He said manufacturing adjustments and cost initiatives should provide clearer offsets later this year. Ives highlighted General Motors’ $4 billion investment in U.S. plants in Michigan, Kansas and Tennessee to expand output. He added that this move helps counter tariff exposure while lifting production capacity.

Despite near-term tariff and EV headwinds, General Motors is navigating a complex backdrop, he said. Ives expects stable demand across the lineup and internal-combustion strength to drive deliveries into 2026.

The analyst projects the firm to deliver third-quarter revenues of $41.853 billion, and earnings per share of $2.26.

GM Price Action: General Motors shares were up 2.51% at $58.78 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Formatoriginal via Shutterstock