Robinhood Stock A Buy With Short Selling, Social Trading Coming: Analyst Says Company Is Maturing

With the rise of commission-free trading and growing interest in financial markets, companies are innovating to attract and retain users in a competitive landscape. As investment platforms seek to differentiate themselves, introducing advanced features can be pivotal in appealing to both novice and seasoned traders.

Robinhood Markets HOOD announced several new products and features that could help with user acquisition and retention, according to an analyst.

The HOOD Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood with a price target of $130.

The Analyst Takeaways: The new launches of short selling and a social trading platform are the biggest takeaways from Robinhood's second annual HOOD Summit, Yaro said in a new investor note.

"In our view, short selling and social trading are likely the most impactful product rollouts of what was announced at the Summit," Yaro said.

The analyst said Robinhood's introduction of short sellers could make the company more comparable with other brokers.

Adding short selling marks "significant infrastructure enhancements," the analyst added.

Yaro said the introduction of a social trading platform could increase engagement on the platform.

"The platform enables tracking traders, while allowing direct trading across multiple asset classes from the social feed."

The analyst said new trading tools added will make technical analysis of stocks and investments easier.

"The company has launched multiple features to improve the customer trading experience, as they mature from novice to sophisticated investors."

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood stock is up 2.6% to $120.53 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $20.67 to $123.44. Robinhood shares are up 206% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: NRSPro / Shutterstock