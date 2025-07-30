Robinhood Q2: Double Beat, Crypto Revenue Nearly Doubles

Stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD reported second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Robinhood reported second-quarter revenue of $989.0 million, up 45% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $898.95 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company's transaction-based revenue was up 65% year-over-year to $539 million, broken down as follows:

Options revenue: $265 million, +46% year-over-year

Cryptocurrencies revenue: $160 million, +98% year-over-year

Equities revenue: $66 million, +65% year-over-year

The company reported earnings per share of 42 cents, beating the Street consensus estimate of 29 cents per share.

Robinhood ended the quarter with 26.5 million funded customers, up 10% year-over-year. Investment accounts were up 10% year-over-year in the quarter to 27.4 million.

The company's total platform assets were up 99% year-over-year to $279 billion.

Net deposits were $13.8 billion in the quarter.

Robinhood ended the quarter with a record 3.5 million Robinhood Gold subscribers.

The company bought back $124 million in shares during the quarter at an average price of $41.52.

Robinhood closed its acquisition of Bitstamp on June 30. Bitstamp’s trading volumes reached $7 billion following the acquisition’s closure in June 2025, the company stated.

Robinhood app crypto notional trading volumes reached $28 billion in the quarter, representing a 32% year-over-year increase.

"We delivered strong business results in Q2 driven by relentless product velocity, and we launched tokenization— which I believe is the biggest innovation our industry has seen in the past decade," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said.

What's Next: Robinhood said it expects its acquisition of WonderFi to close in the second half of the fiscal year.

"Q3 is off to a great start in July, as customers accelerated their net deposits to around $6 billion and leaned in with strong trading across categories," Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick said.

The company stated that it anticipates full-year adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation to be within a range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion, up from a previous range of $2.085 billion to $2.185 billion, which was related to the Bitstamp acquisition closing in the quarter.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood stock is up 1% to $107.01 versus a 52-week trading range of $13.98 to $113.44.

