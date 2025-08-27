On the latest edition of CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer called Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD is a “pure spec” stock.

“If you like [Kodiak], accept the risk. But otherwise, no go from me,” he added.

On the earnings front, Kodiak Sciences, on Aug. 13, posted a second-quarter loss of $1.03 per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of $1.02 per share.

Cramer recommended buying Oklo Inc. OKLO, which received a Buy rating and announced a price target of $92 from BofA Securities analyst Dimple Gosa on Tuesday.

“I'm not positive on oil right now,” Cramer said when asked about Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL. “We're just not going to go there.”

Texas Pacific Land, on Aug. 6, reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Carrier Global Corporation CARR is “too low. You've got to do some buying,” Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, Carrier Global, on July 29, posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Price Action On Tuesday, Aug. 26:

Carrier Global shares rose 0.7% to settle at $66.48.

Oklo shares gained 4.4% to settle at $74.31.

Kodiak Sciences shares gained 2.2% to close at $9.68.

Texas Pacific Land shares rose 1.2% to close at $911.04.

