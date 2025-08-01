Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALNY reported upbeat second-quarter earnings and 2025 guidance on Thursday.

The company reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 32 cents, down from 56 cents a year ago. Analysts estimated a loss of 79 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $773.69 million, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $638.55 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals achieved global net product revenues for Amvuttra and Onpattro for the second quarter of $492 million and $53 million.

The company achieved global net product revenues for Givlaari and Oxlumo for the second quarter of $81 million and $47 million.

Alnylam raised its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $2.7 billion-$3 billion to $3.3 billion-$3.55 billion compared to the consensus of $2.89 billion.

Chardan Research and William Blair have both issued positive outlooks on Alnylam following the second-quarter results. Chardan Research stated that the launch of Amvuttra for ATTR-CM (Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy) is off to an exceptionally strong start.

ATTR-CM, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is a rare and often underdiagnosed form of heart failure.

The company achieved approximately 1,400 ATTR-CM Patients on Amvuttra (vutrisiran) as of June 30, 2025, resulting in an approximately $150 million step-up in revenue.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in adults with cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, or ATTR-CM.

Chardan analyst Keay Nakae on Thursday wrote, “We believe this speaks volumes about management confidence in the near-term launch progression. Commercially we believe that the totality of the data leaves Amvuttra well positioned to achieve significant market share as 1st line therapy.”

Chardan reiterated the Buy rating, while raising the price forecast from $325 to $400.

William Blair on Thursday wrote, “We believe that Alnylam is the premier siRNA therapeutics company, and with the P5x25 corporate strategy intact, the company is on track to achieve profitability by the end of 2025 and become a fully sustainable biotech growth story.”

Various analysts have reacted positively to Alnylam’s performance, with several firms reiterating or maintaining their Buy or Overweight ratings and significantly raising their price forecasts.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight rating, increasing its price forecast from $312 to $405. Piper Sandler and Barclays both maintained Overweight ratings, with Piper Sandler raising its forecast from $304 to $449, and Barclays increasing its target from $329 to $460.

Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating, boosting its price forecast from $370 to $424. Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating, raising its price forecast from $333 to $395.

Canaccord Genuity held a Buy rating, raising its forecast from $390 to $415, while UBS also maintained a Buy rating, notably increasing its price forecast from $403 to $550.

Price Action: ALNY stock is trading higher by 1.56% to $398.36 at last check Friday.

