Wall Street Gets Bullish: New Analyst Targets Signal More Upside Ahead For GE Aerospace

BofA Securities analyst Ronald J. Epstein reiterated a Buy rating on GE Aerospace GE and raised the price target to $310 from $230, citing sustained operational momentum and upside potential in the company’s updated long-term outlook.

Epstein views GE’s raised 2025 and 2028 targets — including double-digit revenue CAGR, $11.5 billion in operating profit, and ~$8.5 billion in free cash flow — as strong yet still conservative, suggesting further upside is possible.

Epstein identified services growth as the core driver of GE’s long-term outlook, backed by expanded shop visits, pricing power, and a growing installed base. He noted the durability of GE’s aftermarket engines — especially the CFM56 and GE90 — while highlighting that the LEAP and GEnx fleets are expected to triple and double by 2030.

He flagged GE’s Defense & Propulsion Technologies unit as an overlooked growth driver, with programs like the U.S. NGAP and Europe’s GCAP fighter boosting international defense exposure and margins.

Epstein also pointed to GE’s innovation focus, citing progress on the CFM RISE engine (with over 250 tests) and investments in hypersonic test infrastructure as key to long-term value.

Despite near-term LEAP margin pressure, he projects 240bps of margin expansion by 2028, driven by mix shift toward external shop visits, repair savings and durability upgrades, setting the stage for LEAP to reach CFM56-level margins by decade’s end.

Reflecting his confidence in GE’s compounded growth story, Epstein raised adjusted EPS estimates to $5.80 for 2025 (from $5.45), $7.05 for 2026 (from $6.65), and $8.05 for 2027 (from $7.65).

The new $310 price objective is based on a 1.7x P/FCF multiple on 2026 estimates, reflecting the company’s strong aftermarket performance, IP-driven innovation, and LEAP program ramp.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and lifted the price target to $309 from $296.

maintained a Buy rating and lifted the price target to $309 from $296. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $295 from $230.

reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $295 from $230. UBS analyst Gavin Parsons reaffirmed a Buy rating and increased the price target to $321 from $300.

GE Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.08% at $268.66 at publication on Monday.

