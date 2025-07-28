July 28, 2025 8:27 AM 2 min read

Can American Airlines Navigate Financial Turbulence Ahead?

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

As the airline industry navigates turbulent skies marked by fluctuating demand and operational challenges, major carriers are striving to stabilize their financial footing. This backdrop set the stage for American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL earnings report on July 24, which highlighted both achievements and ongoing hurdles.

American Airlines reported an earnings beat on the back of better-than-expected revenues and non-fuel costs, according to Goldman Sachs.

The American Airlines Inc Analyst: Analyst Catherine O’Brien maintained a Sell rating and price target of $8.

The American Airlines Thesis: The company reported adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating the consensus of 78 cents per share, O'Brien said in the note.

American Airlines projected a loss of 10 cents to 60 cents per share for the September quarter, with the midpoint coming in worse than the consensus of a profit of 3 cents per share, she added.

"Management notes that if domestic trends continue to improve they expect to come in at the high end of Sep Q EPS guidance, with the bottom end only likely if the macro backdrop weakens from current trends," the analyst wrote.

American Airlines reinstated its full-year guidance following its suspension in April, projecting a loss of 20 cents per share to earnings of 80 cents per share, with the midpoint falling short of the consensus of 72 cents per share, she further stated.

AAL Price Action: American Airlines Group shares were up 0.43% at $11.54 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

