On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Energy Transfer LP ET. “ET got its act together a long time ago. It's a really, really good stock,” he added.

On the earnings front, Energy Transfer will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after the market closes. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, down from 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $22.53 billion, compared to $20.73 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Cramer said, “One of them is making money, Shutterstock SSTK. One of them is losing money, Getty GETY. I think Shutterstock's better, but doesn't really have the growth that I'd like to see.”

At a special meeting on June 10, Shutterstock's shareholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement between the company and Getty Images, with approximately 82% voting in favor.

“I totally get Nebius Group, but I am through and through a CoreWeave person,” Cramer said when asked about Nebius Group N.V. NBIS. “Can't own them both.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval, on July 14, initiated coverage on Nebius Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68.

Shutterstock shares fell 4.3% to settle at $19.94 on Thursday.

Energy Transfer shares gained 1.6% to close at $17.72.

Nebius Group shares gained 0.5% to settle at $52.16 on Thursday.

