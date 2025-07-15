Jim Cramer: This Consumer Cyclical Stock Is An 'Interesting Spec'

- Jim Cramer says ODP is an "interesting spec."
- Cramer wants to own the stock of Palo Alto.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said The ODP Corporation ODP is an “interesting spec.”
“I'm not going to fight a six times earnings stock as long as it's making money,” he added. “I think you're ok.”
Supporting his view, ODP, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The Boca Raton, Florida-based firm reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share.
ODP reported quarterly sales of $1.7 billion — beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.
Cramer said he wants to own the stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW.
Lending support to his choice, Palo Alto Networks, on May 20, posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
Trending Investment Opportunities
The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion, up from prior guidance of $9.14 billion to $9.19 billion. The company now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, up from prior guidance of $3.18 to $3.24 per share, per Benzinga Pro.
Price Action:
- ODP shares gained 0.8% to settle at $18.31 on Monday.
- Palo Alto shares rose 1.8% to close at $190.72.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.