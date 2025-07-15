Jim Cramer: This Consumer Cyclical Stock Is An 'Interesting Spec'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said The ODP Corporation ODP is an “interesting spec.”

“I'm not going to fight a six times earnings stock as long as it's making money,” he added. “I think you're ok.”

Supporting his view, ODP, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The Boca Raton, Florida-based firm reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents per share.

ODP reported quarterly sales of $1.7 billion — beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

Cramer said he wants to own the stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW.

Lending support to his choice, Palo Alto Networks, on May 20, posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion, up from prior guidance of $9.14 billion to $9.19 billion. The company now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, up from prior guidance of $3.18 to $3.24 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

ODP shares gained 0.8% to settle at $18.31 on Monday.

Palo Alto shares rose 1.8% to close at $190.72.

