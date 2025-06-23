June 23, 2025 11:59 AM 3 min read

Darden Restaurants Sets Up 2026 Guidance: Analyst Expects A 'Beat And Raise' Year

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc DRI tanked in early trading on Monday, after the company Monday reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Stephens: Darden reported better-than-expected results on "all major line items," like same-store sales, margins, and adjusted earnings. Same-store sales at Olive Garden and LongHorn were ahead of expectations, "partially offset by a slower-than-expected recovery in Fine Dining," Salera said in a note.

The company also closed 22 underperforming units during the quarter.

Darden has "decent" visibility into the first half of fiscal 2026 with tougher comps in the second half, Salera added.

TD Cowen: Darden Restaurants indicated that the sales momentum during the fiscal fourth quarter had continued into June, Charles said. Margins and earnings growth are in-line with expectations, with the company reinvesting to sustain sales strength, he added.

"Following Olive Garden trending roughly in line with the industry over the last 4 quarters, we are encouraged by F4Q’s robust 390 bps of outperformance," the analyst wrote. Darden Restaurants is in no rush to list Olive Garden on Uber Technologies Inc's UBER Eats app, prioritizing to roll out Uber Direct to other brands in the portfolio, he further stated.

Truist Securities: Darden reported same-store sales of 4.6%, beating consensus of 3.6%, Bartlett said. Olive Garden's same-store sales came in at 6.9% while LongHorn's was 6.7% — better than consensus of 4.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

An industry-wide shift from limited service restaurants towards casual dining benefited the company in the fiscal fourth quarter, the analyst stated. Management's full-year same-store sales guidance of 2.0%-3.5% appears "potentially conservative," given the strong start to the first quarter, "the significant tailwind from delivery, continued momentum at LongHorn, and the casual dining segment tailwind from relative pricing," he further wrote.

Oppenheimer: Darden Restaurants guided to full-year earnings of $10.50-$10.70 per share, below Street expectations of $10.77 per share, Bittner said. This reflects 7%-8% sales growth, with 2%-3.5% same-store sales growth and the opening of 60-65 new units, he added.

Although sales momentum has continued into June, management's guidance reflects "toughening comparisons and macro uncertainty," the analyst wrote. The fiscal 2026 guidance is set up to be a "beat and raise" year, he further stated.

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden Restaurants had declined by 5.39% to $213.62 at the time of publication on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

DRI Logo
DRIDarden Restaurants Inc
$214.35-5.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.26
Growth
17.12
Quality
69.04
Value
25.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$83.33-0.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved