HC Wainwright Sees Opportunity For Acadia's Alzheimer's Candidate

HC Wainwright says FDA's briefing document on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc's ACAD pimavanserin was not unexpected.

pimavanserin was not unexpected. It reiterates the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $36.00.

HC Wainwrights concludes that the documents do not aggressively turn Acadia's rationale down, giving an opportunity to argue in favor of approval of pimavanserin in Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).

Price Action: ACAD shares are up 5.83% at $19.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

