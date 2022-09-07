ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Pinterest Stock Is Rising Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 7, 2022 8:55 AM | 1 min read
Why Pinterest Stock Is Rising Today

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Wolfe Research.

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded Pinterest from a Peer Perform rating to an Outperform rating and announced a $28 price target, citing a significant runway to long-term growth under new management. 

Pinterest reported 9% revenue growth in the second quarter and guided for third-quarter revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas.

See Also: S&P, Nasdaq Futures Point To Investors Being Jittery Ahead Of Key Fed Speeches — Apple Stock In Focus Today

PINS Price Action: Pinterest has a 52-week high of $36.95 and a 52-week low of $16.14.

The stock was up 4.3% at $23.05 at time of publication.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: premarket tradingwhy it's movingUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas