Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Wolfe Research.

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded Pinterest from a Peer Perform rating to an Outperform rating and announced a $28 price target, citing a significant runway to long-term growth under new management.

Pinterest reported 9% revenue growth in the second quarter and guided for third-quarter revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas.

See Also: S&P, Nasdaq Futures Point To Investors Being Jittery Ahead Of Key Fed Speeches — Apple Stock In Focus Today

PINS Price Action: Pinterest has a 52-week high of $36.95 and a 52-week low of $16.14.

The stock was up 4.3% at $23.05 at time of publication.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.