Why UPS And FedEx Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are trading higher after Wolfe Research upgraded the stocks from Peer Perform to Outperform.

UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities.

UPS shares were trading 3% higher at $210.30 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $211.44 and has a 52-week low of $88.85.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services.

FedEx shares were trading 3.5% higher at $300.48. The stock has a 52-week high of $305.66 and a 52-week low of $103.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

