The Vetr community on Monday upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 67.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 33.3 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, ON shares were trading up 4.6 percent at $24.65. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $26.68 implying 8.7 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $27, implying a projected upside.