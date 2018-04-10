Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades ON Semiconductor

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2018 4:22pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 67.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 33.3 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, ON shares were trading up 4.6 percent at $24.65. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $26.68 implying 8.7 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $27, implying a projected upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

Vetr Crowd Upgrades ON Semiconductor
Vetr Crowd Downgrades ON Semiconductor
Semi Execs Present Optimistic View At Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.