Vetr Crowd Upgrades Microsoft To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 2:45pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Microsoft, with 47.1 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 20.6 percent a Hold and 32.4 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading at $93.98. The Vetr crowd is bullish on Microsoft in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $100.53 implying 7 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $105.00, implying a strong bullish outlook.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

