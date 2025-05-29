Costco Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST will release its third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 29.

Analysts expect the Issaquah, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.23 per share, up from $3.78 per share in the year-ago period. Costco projects to report quarterly revenue at $63.1 billion, compared to $58.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat revenue estimates in the second quarter, but has only beaten analyst estimates in four of the last 10 quarters overall.

Costco shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,013.14 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $1,100 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $1,150 to $1,045 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $1,075 to $1,035 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1,050 to $1,070 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $935 to $995 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying COST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock