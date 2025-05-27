5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording losses for the fourth straight session. The Dow Jones index also dipped more than 250 points on Friday.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, Inc . UBER and raised the price target from $92 to $105 on May 20. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . and raised the price target from $92 to $105 on May 20. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 15, Uber announced it has partnered with peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo to upgrade the Uber Rent experience for users in the U.S.

Analyst: Andres Sheppard

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on Serve Robotics Inc . SERV with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17 on May 22. This analyst sees around 49% surge in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on . with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17 on May 22. This analyst sees around 49% surge in the stock. Recent News: On May 8, Serve Robotics reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Analyst: Peter Arment

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW and increased the price target from $432 to $500 on May 22. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and increased the price target from $432 to $500 on May 22. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 14, Curtiss-Wright announced a $400 million increase in share repurchase authorization, increases dividend from $0.21 to $0.24 per share.

Analyst: Andrew Kaplowitz

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on CSW Industrials, Inc. CSWI and boosted the price target from $313 to $321 on May 23. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on and boosted the price target from $313 to $321 on May 23. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 22, CSW Industrials posted mixed quarterly results.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and boosted the price target from $105 to $122 on May 23. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on and boosted the price target from $105 to $122 on May 23. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 22, Seagate approved a $5 billion share buyback.

