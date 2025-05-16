Trip.com Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM will release its first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.57 per share, down from $6 per share in the year-ago period. Trip.com projects quarterly revenue of $13.82 billion, compared to $11.9 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 24, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.60, surpassing the $0.52 estimate. Net revenue rose 23% year over year (Y/Y) to RMB12.7 billion, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. In USD terms, sales of $1.75 billion exceeded the $1.69 billion estimate.

Trip.com shares fell 1.3% to close at $65.51 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $80 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Brian Gong maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $73 to $78 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating with raised the price target from $76 to $84 on Nov. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $56 to $71 on Nov. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying TCOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

