DXC Technology Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

DXC Technology Co. DXC posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for FY26.

DXC Technology reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 77 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.17 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.13 billion.

"Our fourth quarter results represent continued progress toward our goal of achieving sustained, profitable revenue growth," said DXC Technology CEO Raul Fernandez.

DXC Technology said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of between 55 cents and 65 cents per share, versus the 77 cent analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion, versus the $3.12 billion estimate.

DXC sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of between $2.75 and $3.25, versus the $3.41 analyst estimate, revenue in a range of $12.18 billion to $12.44 billion, versus the $12.41 billion estimate.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DXC following earnings announcement.

  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained DXC Technology with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $26 to $1.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained DXC Technology with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $16.
  • RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and cut the price target from $27 to $18.

