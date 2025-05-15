Take-Two Interactive Software Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share. Take-Two projects quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Rockstar Games, which is owned by Take-Two, announced that it will acquire Sydney-based development studio Video Games Deluxe and rename the studio Rockstar Australia.

Take-Two shares gained 1.5% to close at $229.50 on Wednesday.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz reiterated an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $240 to $236 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $215 to $210 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $250 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $215 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $210 to $225 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

