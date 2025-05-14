May 14, 2025 2:50 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Endava Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Endava plc DAVA will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Analysts expect the UK-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, compared to 22 cents per share in the year-ago period. Endava projects to report quarterly revenue at $197.84 million, compared to $174.37 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 20, Endava reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Endava shares fell 0.4% to close at $21.41 on Tuesday.

  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $43 to $38 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $33 to $35 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tyler DuPont initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $29 on Nov. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $27 on Oct. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying DAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
