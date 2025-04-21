April 21, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read

Investors Are Buying Netflix Stock Following Q1 Earnings: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported strong first-quarter results late last week. Multiple analysts raised price targets following the print.

What Happened: After the market close on Thursday, Netflix reported first-quarter revenue of $10.54 billion, beating analyst estimates of $10.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The streaming giant reported adjusted earnings of $6.61 per share, beating estimates of $5.74 per share. 

Markets were closed on Friday, so Monday marks the first trading session following earnings.

Total revenue was up 13% year-over-year, driven by membership growth and higher pricing. The company said results came in above company expectations due to higher-than-forecasted subscription and ad revenue.

Netflix guided for 15% revenue growth in the second quarter, citing continued strong trends in memberships and advertising revenue. The company said it expects second-quarter earnings of $7.03 per share, versus estimates of $6.27 per share.

“We remain optimistic about our 2025 slate with a lineup that includes returning favorites, series finales, new discoveries and unexpected surprises designed to thrill our members,” the company said.

Check This Out: Netflix Crushes Q1, Says It’s ‘Working Hard To Improve And Expand’ Its Offering

Analyst Changes:

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,200.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained Netflix with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,200.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,100 to $1,150.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained Netflix with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,494 to $1,514.
  • Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated Netflix with a Buy and maintained a price target of $1,126.
  • JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,025 to $1,150.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 1.64% at $989 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: FP Creative Stock/Shutterstock

NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$999.222.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.05
Growth
69.42
Quality
85.45
Value
12.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which streaming services could rival Netflix?
How will advertising revenue affect media firms?
Are there opportunities in content production firms?
Will Netflix's growth impact tech stocks positively?
Which media stocks may benefit from increased subscriptions?
How could Netflix's earnings influence competitor strategies?
What investments align with Netflix's expansion plan?
Which telecom companies might partner with Netflix?
Could Netflix's success boost advertising platforms?
What impact will price target changes have on investors?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMoverswhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved