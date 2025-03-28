March 28, 2025 12:20 PM 1 min read

Spire Global Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 31.

Analysts expect the Vienna, Virginia-based company to report quarterly loss at 93 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 35 cents per share. Spire Global projects quarterly revenue of $20.34 million, compared to $27.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, Spire Global named Alison Engel as Chief Financial Officer.

Spire Global shares fell 2.4% to close at $8.57 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $11 to $13 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $8 to $20 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $22 on April 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying SPIR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

