Vail Resorts Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN will release its second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, March 10.

Analysts expect the Broomfield, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share, up from $5.76 per share in the year-ago period. Vail Resorts projects quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, compared to $1.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 16, the company reported that season-to-date total skier visits fell 0.3% year-over-year.

Vail Resorts shares rose 0.2% to close at $157.51 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $176 to $166 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $197 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $250 to $247 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $155 to $165 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying MTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: