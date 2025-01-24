These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Intuitive Surgical Following Strong Q4 Results

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Thursday.

Intuitive Surgical reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.79 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2025 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13% to 16%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 67% and 68% of net revenue in 2025.

"We are pleased with customer adoption of da Vinci 5, Ion, and SP during the quarter and full year. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes," Intuitive Surgical CEO Gary Guthart said in the preliminary release.

Intuitive Surgical shares fell 0.3% to close at $608.66 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained Intuitive Surgical with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $575 to $675.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained the stock with a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $640 to $711.

