Charles Schwab Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share, up from 68 cents per share in the year-ago period. Charles Schwab projects quarterly revenue of $5.2 billion, compared to $4.46 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 13, Charles Schwab said it expects FY24 net revenue to grow by 3.0%-3.5% versus the prior year.

Charles Schwab shares gained 1.2% to close at $76.41 on Friday .

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $90 to $89 on Jan. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $87 to $93 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $65 to $70 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $81 to $93 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

