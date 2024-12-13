Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Compass Minerals International Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, Dec. 16.

Analysts expect the Overland Park, Kansas-based retailer to report a quarterly loss at 52 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Compass Minerals projects quarterly revenue of $208.68 million, compared to $233.6 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 17, the company reported preliminary revenue of $202.9 million, exceeding the estimated $197.775 million. Compass Minerals reported preliminary adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million, including a $0.9 million non-cash gain from a decrease in the Fortress contingent liability.

Compass Minerals shares fell 2.3% to close at $13.28 on Thursday.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Kapsch upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $26 to $23 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $24 to $21 on Feb. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $60 on Jan. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

