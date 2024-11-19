Aecom Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AECOM ACM will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 18.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share, up from $1.01 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report quarterly revenue of $4.12 billion, compared to $3.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct, 31, Aecom was selected for a $90 million single-award task order for the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

Aecom shares fell 0.3% to close at $106.93 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $122 on Nov. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $110 to $128 on Oct. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $108 to $119 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $96 to $100 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Arthur Nagorny maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $112 to $113 on Aug. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

