Raymond James Slashes Old Dominion Freight Line Price Target By 13%

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown lowered the price target for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL to $265 (an upside of 4%) from $305 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

Brown believes that the truck spot market has been at the epicenter of a well-documented shift from goods to services spending — all while truckload operating costs have increased starkly.

The analyst believes ODFL's high-quality network and industry-leading door ownership position (~95%) carries more value and competitive advantages than the market appreciates.

Brown states that the market continues to fundamentally re-rate the LTL industry higher, especially as pricing proves to be robust and the Street comes to understand the importance of LTL real estate values.

Price Action: ODFL shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $255.51 on the last check Friday.

