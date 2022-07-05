Why Crocs Stock Is Rising Today

Crocs Inc CROX shares are trading higher Tuesday following bullish analyst coverage from Loop Capital.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Crocs from a Hold rating to Buy and announced a $75 price target, citing positive channel checks.

Following a series of channel checks, Champine found encouraging signs that suggest investor sentiment has become too negative. As a result, the Loop Capital analyst believes the risk/reward opportunity has become more attractive. Champine also noted that Crocs' valuation looks more appealing after falling nearly 60% since the start of the year.

See Also: What's Going On With Exxon Mobil Shares Falling Today?

CROX Price Action: Crocs has traded between $183.88 and $46.08 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.01% at $51.31 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Martin Abegglen from Flickr.