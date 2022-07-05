ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Crocs Stock Is Rising Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read

Crocs Inc CROX shares are trading higher Tuesday following bullish analyst coverage from Loop Capital.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Crocs from a Hold rating to Buy and announced a $75 price target, citing positive channel checks.

Following a series of channel checks, Champine found encouraging signs that suggest investor sentiment has become too negative. As a result, the Loop Capital analyst believes the risk/reward opportunity has become more attractive. Champine also noted that Crocs' valuation looks more appealing after falling nearly 60% since the start of the year.

See Also: What's Going On With Exxon Mobil Shares Falling Today?

CROX Price Action: Crocs has traded between $183.88 and $46.08 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.01% at $51.31 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Martin Abegglen from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas