What's Going On With Netflix Stock?

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading flat Tuesday after Piper Sandler cut its price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $293 to $210.

Although Champion acknowledged the strength of American television series "Stranger Things," the analyst expects the series to provide more short-term relief, rather than a lasting impact.

Last week, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained Netflix with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $210. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $230.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service featuring TV series, documentaries and films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded between $700.98 and $162.71 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.52% at $180.99 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Tumisu from Pixabay.