ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Netflix Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 10:40 AM | 1 min read

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading flat Tuesday after Piper Sandler cut its price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $293 to $210.

Although Champion acknowledged the strength of American television series "Stranger Things," the analyst expects the series to provide more short-term relief, rather than a lasting impact. 

Last week, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained Netflix with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $210. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Netflix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $300 to $230.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service featuring TV series, documentaries and films across a wide variety of genres and languages. 

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded between $700.98 and $162.71 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.52% at $180.99 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Tumisu from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas