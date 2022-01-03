QQQ
Why Pear Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
January 3, 2022 11:25 am
Why Pear Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) is trading higher Monday following positive analyst coverage from BTIG.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.

Thibault thinks Pear Therapeutics is one of the best-positioned companies in the prescription digital therapeutics space.

The BTIG analyst highlighted the company's PearCreate and PearConnect platforms, saying that the digital platforms give the company a head start from a regulatory, commercial and operational perspective.

See Also: Why Genprex Shares Are Soaring Today

Pear Therapeutics is engaged in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. 

PEAR Price Action: Pear Therapeutics has traded as low as $4.85 and as high as $7.52 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 25.3% at $7.77 at time of publication.

