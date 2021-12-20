QQQ
-4.82
389.73
-1.25%
BTC/USD
-462.88
46218.35
-0.99%
DIA
-5.65
359.28
-1.6%
SPY
-6.22
466.09
-1.35%
TLT
-0.31
151.14
-0.21%
GLD
+ 0.04
167.76
+ 0.02%

Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 20, 2021 8:57 am
  • Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri lowered the price target on Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $190 from $250 and reiterated Neutral.
  • The new price target implies a 13.7% upside. The re-rating follows the Wedbush-hosted advisor call.
  • Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns/travel slowdown, and likely reduced spending on non-discretionary items given inflationary pricing pressure on staple goods.
  • Founded in 2009, Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants and related services. Block recently changed its name from Square.
  • Block also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. 
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 2.61% at $162.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

