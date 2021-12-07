QQQ
+ 11.06
375.15
+ 2.86%
BTC/USD
+ 821.62
51263.54
+ 1.63%
DIA
+ 5.21
347.61
+ 1.48%
SPY
+ 9.45
449.35
+ 2.06%
TLT
+ 0.01
152.22
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.83
165.39
+ 0.5%

Why Apple Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today

byAdam Eckert
December 7, 2021 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Apple Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading higher Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Apple with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $164 to $200.

Apple shares are not currently pricing in the company's upcoming product releases, according to Huberty. The Morgan Stanley analyst thinks that the stock will trade at a higher premium when Apple gets closer to releasing an augmented and virtual reality product. 

"Despite a consistent and material revenue contribution from new products and services over time, Apple shares don’t seem to bake in the impact from upcoming new product launches," Huberty said.

"We believe this will change as Apple approaches the launch of an AR/VR product over the next year."

See Also: Apple Analyst: Cupertino's Stock Is Attractive Versus Other Mega Caps Despite Valuation

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as low as $116.21 over a 52-week period. It's making new all-time highs during Tuesday's session.

The stock was up 3.41% at $170.94 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are PubMatic Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Why Are PubMatic Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Why Snap Shares Are Tumbling Today

Why Snap Shares Are Tumbling Today

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.  read more
Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after UBS maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $155 to $166. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Apple, Raises Price Target to $200

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintains Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $164 to $200. read more