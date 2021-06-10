Why RH Stock Is Trading Higher Today
RH (NYSE: RH) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
What Happened: RH reported first-quarter earnings of $4.89 per share, which beat the estimate of $4.07 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $860.8 million, which beat the estimate of $755.94 million.
RH raised its full-year 2021 revenue growth guidance from a range of 15% to 20% to a range of 25% to 30%.
Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets for RH following its earnings report:
- Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained RH with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $700 to $720.
- Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained RH with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $700 to $725.
- JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained RH with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $750 to $770.
- Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained RH with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $510 to $650.
- Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained RH with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $634 to $770.
Price Action: RH has traded as high as $733.05 and as low as $226.82 over a 52-week period.
At last check Thursday, the stock was up 11.20% at $679.49.
Latest Ratings for RH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
