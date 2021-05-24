Why FTC Solar Is Trading Higher Today
FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) is trading higher following multiple analyst initiations and price targets well above the current price per share.
What Happened: Numerous analysts initiated coverage on FTC Solar on Monday, setting price targets between $11 and $23.
- Cowen & Co analyst Jeffrey Osborne initiated coverage on FTC Solar with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $13.
- Barclays analyst Moses Sutton initiated coverage on FTC Solar with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein initiated coverage on FTC Solar with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $23.
- BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith initiated coverage on FTC Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage on FTC Solar with a Strong Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
- UBS analyst Jon Windham initiated coverage on FTC Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
- Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen initiated coverage on FTC Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
FTC Solar announced it will report first-quarter earnings results before the market opens on June 8.
Related Link: FTC Solar Raises $258M From IPO Priced At $13 Per Share
Price Action: FTC Solar traded as high as $15.46 and as low as $7.79 since its IPO on April 28.
At last check Monday, the stock was up 8.12% at $9.32.
Photo by ricketyus from Flickr.
Latest Ratings for FTCI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|Raymond James
|Initiates Coverage On
|Strong Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FTCI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Jeffrey Osborne Jon Windham Julien DumoulinPrice Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas