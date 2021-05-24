Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Monday morning after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the cryptocurrency exchange platform.
What Happened: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage on Coinbase with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $306 on Monday.
The analyst cited Coinbase's leading consumer platform being positioned in an ecosystem experiencing strong growth. The analyst also noted Coinbase is well-positioned to benefit from volatility in cryptocurrencies.
Recently, the cryptocurrency space experienced extreme volatility as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, sold off more than 50% from all-time highs before bouncing.
Price Action: Coinbase traded as high as $429.54 on the day of its direct listing. Since that time, the stock has trended lower.
At last check Monday, Coinbase was up 3.08% in premarket trading at $231.36.
Bitcoin was up 11.73% and Ethereum was up 14.63% at last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for COIN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
