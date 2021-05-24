 Skip to main content

Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Monday morning after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

What Happened: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage on Coinbase with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $306 on Monday.

See also: How to Buy Coinbase (COIN) Stock

The analyst cited Coinbase's leading consumer platform being positioned in an ecosystem experiencing strong growth. The analyst also noted Coinbase is well-positioned to benefit from volatility in cryptocurrencies. 

Recently, the cryptocurrency space experienced extreme volatility as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, sold off more than 50% from all-time highs before bouncing. 

Price Action: Coinbase traded as high as $429.54 on the day of its direct listing. Since that time, the stock has trended lower.

At last check Monday, Coinbase was up 3.08% in premarket trading at $231.36.

Bitcoin was up 11.73% and Ethereum was up 14.63% at last check Monday. 

Photo courtesy of Coinbase. 

Latest Ratings for COIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
May 2021Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

