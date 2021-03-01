 Skip to main content

Why Groupon's Stock Is Trading Higher By 30% Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Shares of online marketplace company Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) are trading higher by over 30%, continuing the momentum from Friday's session after the company's better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

The Earnings: Last Thursday, Groupon reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $343 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $306.94 million.

Groupon reported a gross profit of $179 million for the fourth quarter and $677 million for the full year. Groupon also reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $40 million and $50 million for the full year.

Analyst Changes: The stock received some updated price targets prior to Monday's open. JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $48 price target, while Credit Suisse maintains a Neutral and raised the price target from $31 to $35.

Groupon is best known for its online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. 

GRPN Price Action: Groupon shares are up about 33% to $57.76 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.17 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

Photo credit: Rusty Clark, Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

