5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2018 10:06am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $250 to $262. Constellation shares closed at $228.16 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) from $251 to $225. 3M shares closed at $212.62 on Monday.
  • Jefferies cut Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) price target from $20 to $16. Switch shares closed at $15.85 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) price target from $15 to $13. GE shares closed at $13.12 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Signet Jewelers Limited (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $40 to $36. Signet shares closed at $36.08 on Monday.

