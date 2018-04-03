5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $250 to $262. Constellation shares closed at $228.16 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) from $251 to $225. 3M shares closed at $212.62 on Monday.
- Jefferies cut Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) price target from $20 to $16. Switch shares closed at $15.85 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) price target from $15 to $13. GE shares closed at $13.12 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Signet Jewelers Limited (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $40 to $36. Signet shares closed at $36.08 on Monday.
