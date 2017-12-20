Market Overview

6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2017 9:32am   Comments
  • Oppenheimer raised Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $92 to $100. Microsoft shares closed at $85.83 on Tuesday.
  • Leerink Partners boosted the price target for CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) from $230 to $250. CIGNA shares closed at $207.26 on Tuesday.
  • Argus increased the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $25 to $30. Twitter shares closed at $25.08 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $65 to $75. Micron shares closed at $43.98 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein raised FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $212 to $236. FedEx shares closed at $242.54 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) price target from $120 to $130. Red Hat shares closed at $128.86 on Tuesday.

