5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wells Fargo raised Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $145 to $165. Adobe shares closed at $175.00 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $37 to $43. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $34.88 on Thursday.
- UBS increased the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $190 to $210. Costco shares closed at $186.53 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $61 to $56. Oracle shares closed at $50.19 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $42 to $64. Foot Locker shares closed at $44.33 on Thursday.
