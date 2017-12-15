Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 10:10am   Comments
Share:
  • Wells Fargo raised Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $145 to $165. Adobe shares closed at $175.00 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $37 to $43. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $34.88 on Thursday.
  • UBS increased the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $190 to $210. Costco shares closed at $186.53 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $61 to $56. Oracle shares closed at $50.19 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $42 to $64. Foot Locker shares closed at $44.33 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + COST)

This Might Be The Biggest Takeaway From Costco's Q1
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2017
Why Overstock Is The Perfect Storm For This Market
8 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ADBE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.