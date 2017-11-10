Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2017 9:46am   Comments
  • KeyBanc lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $55 to $50. Nordstrom shares closed at $40.03 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $205 to $235. NVIDIA shares closed at $205.32 on Thursday.
  • UBS increased the price target for Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $85 to $91. Wal-Mart shares closed at $90.30 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) price target from $187 to $200. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $189.81 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from $79 to $92. Perrigo shares closed at $87.99 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

