5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 9:51am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) from $125 to $122. PepsiCo shares closed at $109.34 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised General Motors Company. (NYSE: GM) price target from $38 to $44. General Motors shares closed at $43.78 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $105 to $80. Western Digital shares closed at $84.35 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) from $48 to $43. Coach shares closed at $39.72 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $325 to $435. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $374.17 on Wednesday.

