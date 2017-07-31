Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2017 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Related MAT
After 5 Years, Mattel's Top Line Returns To Growth; Q4 Guided Higher Than Average
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
Related MO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: CyberOptics Drops After Q2 Results; Aaron's Shares Surge
The Vetr community has upgraded $MO to 5-Stars. (Vetr)
  • BMO Capital lowered Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $30 to $25. Intel shares closed at $19.64 on Friday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from $78 to $72. Altria shares closed at $66.94 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $200 to $250. Baidu shares closed at $220.00 on Friday.
  • Jefferies cut Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) price target from $53 to $45. Coach shares closed at $48.69 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $330 to $270. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $248.60 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for MAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold
May 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + COH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Baidu Up 11% After Huge Q2 Beat
PayPal's Q2 Was Strong, But Valuation Has Some Analysts Concerned
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
Highlights From Third Point's Q2 Investor Letter: Baxter, Alibaba and BlackRock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.