5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital lowered Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) price target from $30 to $25. Intel shares closed at $19.64 on Friday.
- UBS cut the price target for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from $78 to $72. Altria shares closed at $66.94 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $200 to $250. Baidu shares closed at $220.00 on Friday.
- Jefferies cut Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) price target from $53 to $45. Coach shares closed at $48.69 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $330 to $270. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $248.60 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for MAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2017
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jun 2017
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|May 2017
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
