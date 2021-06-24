fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.08
344.66
+ 0.89%
DIA
+ 2.38
336.40
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 2.51
420.10
+ 0.59%
TLT
+ 0.40
142.87
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 0.38
165.76
+ 0.23%

Why Activision Blizzard, Take-Two And Electronic Arts Shares Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
June 24, 2021 10:31 am
Shares of gaming companies Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) are moving higher after MoffettNathanson analyst Clay Griffin initiated coverage on the stocks.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts with a Neutral rating and announced a $151 price target. The stock was trading about 0.50% higher at $139.30 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.30 and a 52-week low of $110.15.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive with a Buy rating and announced a $214 price target. The stock was trading about 1.8% higher at $175.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $214.91 and a 52-week low of $136.81.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard with a Buy rating and announced a $124 price target. The stock was trading about 2% higher at $92.65. The stock has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $71.19.

